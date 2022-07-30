A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LUKE ASSIRATI, 31, of George Street, Wainfelin, Pontypool, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Llywellyn Road, Cwmbran, on July 6.

He was ordered to pay £1,135 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TANVEER ABBAS, 43, of Harrow Road, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted drink driving with 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Clarence Street on June 15.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for three years and told to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

GARETH JOHN WILLIAMS, 37, of Worcester Close, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Wharf Road, Newport, on January 29.

He was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SEAN MORGAN, 33, of Aelybryn Street, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Glyn Terrace on February 13.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

RICHARD DAVID SMITH, 33, of Ysgubor Kemeys Road, Llanfair Discoed, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CALLUM JAMES POWELL, 24, of Llansawel Crescent, Briton Ferry, Neath Port Talbot, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted assault by beating at Pengam railway station, near Blackwood, on December 3, 2021.

RAMAZAN SULMATAJ, 30, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

