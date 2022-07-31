A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DEVON JAY WILLIAMS, 23, of Stevenson Court, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Commercial Street, Pontymister, Risca, on December 20, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £594 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE MEEK, 38, of East Side Row, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Gaen Street on February 17.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARY JONES, 52, of Fernlea, Risca, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on February 13.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TAWANDA FANUEL MOTSI, 37, of Lewis Street, Swffryd, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

COSMIN CORBEI, 26, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Iberis Road, Llanfoist, Abergavenny, on February 18.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHANE ANDREW LOUGHLIN, 31, of Greenway Road, Rumney, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving on Cardiff Road, Newport, with cocaine in his blood on January 30.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIELLE FRANCIS SIMKIN, 38, of Albert Street, Pill, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and possession of crack cocaine on January 6.

She was ordered to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.