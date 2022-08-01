A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CALLUM HOUSE, 21, of North Road Abersychan, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Osborne Road on January 29.

He was ordered to pay £491 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JESSIE LIAS, 18, of Oakland Terrace, Crumlin, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Commercial Road on February 13.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JACK LLEWELLYN LLOYD, 24, of Tramway Close, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Hafren Road, Thornhill, on February 5.

He was ordered to pay £676 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GREGORY ALEXANDER MAYO, 21, of Norman Court, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Elms Hill, Undy, on February 10.

He was ordered to pay £351 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAULINE BELL, 66, of Wentwood View, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Church Road on January 12.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW DAVID LYNCH, 43, of Gibbs Close, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £1,273 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and failing to surrender.

LYNDON DAVIES, 41, of Graig Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £481 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly, criminal damage, public disorder and resisting a constable in the execution of her duty.