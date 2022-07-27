TWO men were warned they face going straight to jail after they pleaded guilty to drug dealing offences.
Jordan Williams, 22, and Jac Jones, 23, from Caerphilly county, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply on May 15, 2021.
At Cardiff Crown Court Judge Jeremy Jenkins told them that all sentencing options would be open when they are dealt with on September 5.
Their case was adjourned for the preparation of reports.
Williams, of Garth Street, Pontlottyn, and Jones, of Tynewydd Street, Pontlottyn, were both granted bail.
