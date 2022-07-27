Talk TV issues Kate McCann health update after presenter collapses live on air

Talk TV has updated viewers after presenter Kate McCann collapsed on air during the Conservative Leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Talk TV has confirmed "she is fine" but "the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate, the channel confirmed in a tweet.

Prime Ministerial hopeful Liz Truss was forced to dramatically stop mid-answer during a TV debate on Tuesday when an off-camera 'medical issue' shocked viewers - and the candidate herself.

Ms Truss, who was taking part in a debate held by The Sun and TalkTV, uttered a dramatic 'oh my God' as viewers heard a crash in the background of the broadcast this afternoon.

Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners. — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 26, 2022

Host company News UK said it was a 'medical issue' and it was announced later that it was presenter Kate McCann has fainted on air.

In an announcement on Twitter, Talk TV said: "Although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate," the channel tweeted out.

"We apologise to our viewers and listeners."

The incident brought a dramatic reaction from the Foreign Secretary, who threw her hands to her face and looked concerned.

She moved towards the scene of the disturbance before the cameras cut from the live feed.