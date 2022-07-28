A PROJECT to regenerate about 95 acres across two sites at the Port of Newport could create more than 50 jobs.

Since the beginning of the year, Associated British Ports (ABP) has made close to 600 acres of land available to the market as part of its ongoing port-centric manufacturing initiative.

The sites in Newport - as well as site in Hull, Southampton, Cardiff and Grimsby - can support around six million sq ft of future development and offer opportunities for the manufacturing, logistics and renewable energy sectors.

The Atlantic and West Way Road sites at the Port of Newport comprise 73 and 22 acres respectively.

Helen Thomas, ABP’s head of property for Wales & Short Sea Ports, said: “These development sites are ideally suited for port-centric manufacturing and logistics uses.

“At a time when energy costs are surging, our on-site power generation and access to green energy supplies means we can provide effective and economical power solutions for our occupiers.”

The Port of Newport handles more than £1bn of trade annually with multi-modal freight facilities, deep-sea access and direct links to the national rail and motorway network.

Ms Thomas said: “We’re seeing growing interest from international manufacturing and logistics businesses attracted by the strategic location of our Welsh ports”.

A new plasterboard manufacturing plant was completed earlier this month, and the tenant is completing the final fit out.

The plant will be operated by Knauf, and subject to final commissioning, is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year.

The plant will benefit from green power generated by renewable sources, including wind and solar technologies.

It will also create more than 50 local jobs.

Managing director of Knauf UK, Ian Stokes, said: “This new plant will significantly increase our ability to service customers throughout the UK, and particularly those in South Wales, the Midlands and the South-West of England.”