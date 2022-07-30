HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from July 20-27.

Alan Ayris

Ayris was fined £66 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 20.

The 59-year-old, of Black Barn Lane, Usk, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph stretch of Pentwyn Road in Pentwyn.

He was fined £66 for the offence, which occurred on January 2, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ruth Timson

Timson was fined £80 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 25.

The 31-year-old, of St Andrews Crescent, Abergavenny, was clocked travelling at 41mph on a 30mph stretch of the A40 in Glangrwyney.

She was fined £80 for the offence, which occurred on January 2, 2022.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Rebecca Anderson

Anderson was fined £40 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 25.

The 41-year-old, of Oak House, Clydach, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the A40 in Glangrwyney.

She was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on January 2, 2022.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.