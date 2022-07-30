HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from July 20-27.
Alan Ayris
Ayris was fined £66 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 20.
The 59-year-old, of Black Barn Lane, Usk, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph stretch of Pentwyn Road in Pentwyn.
He was fined £66 for the offence, which occurred on January 2, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Ruth Timson
Timson was fined £80 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 25.
The 31-year-old, of St Andrews Crescent, Abergavenny, was clocked travelling at 41mph on a 30mph stretch of the A40 in Glangrwyney.
She was fined £80 for the offence, which occurred on January 2, 2022.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with four points.
Rebecca Anderson
Anderson was fined £40 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 25.
The 41-year-old, of Oak House, Clydach, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the A40 in Glangrwyney.
She was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on January 2, 2022.
She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article