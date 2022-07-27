TWO men remain in custody for questioning after police launched an attempted murder investigation in Pontypool.
A 53-year-old man required hospital treatment after the incident, which left him with head and chest injuries.
Gwent Police said today (Wednesday) his condition was stable.
Officers continue to question the arrested pair, a 47-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene, in Grove Place, Griffithstown, at around 9.45am on Tuesday, following reports of a man injured.
Armed police and a dog unit were spotted in the cordoned-off area.
Two ambulances, five rapid response vehicles and an air ambulance also attended the incident, which closed Grove Place and Cambria Street throughout the day.
