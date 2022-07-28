A MAN has been charged with two alleged serious assaults and a robbery in Newport.
Gerard Hallinan, 19, is accused of wounding Kingsley Borg and Carlton Pyne with intent on July 15 and April 17 respectively.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, Newport, is also alleged to have robbed Liam Sheppard of a mobile phone and money on July 18.
Hallinan is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on August 23.
He was remanded in custody following a hearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
