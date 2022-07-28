Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban traffic from using High Street, Pontllanfraith. The order will see vehicles banned from using High Street from its junctions with Fox Avenue and Ton Y Pistyll Road, Pontllanfraith. It will start on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier. It is anticipated the works will be completed by Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Access for pedestrians will be maintained. Access for emergency service vehicles will not be maintained.

Alternative routes are via Ton Y Pistyll Road, A472, A4048, Newbridge Road, High Street.

The reason for making the Order is to allow for water mains connection.

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban traffic from using Hall Street, Blackwood. The order will see vehicles banned from using Hall Street from Unique Health and Fitness, the junction of Bridge Street to the junction of George Street, Blackwood.

The proposed Order is expected to commence on Monday, July 25, 2022, for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier. It is anticipated the works will be completed by Friday, August 19, 2022.

Alternative routes are available via Bridge Street, B4251 High Street, B4254, A4048, Park Terrace.

Access for pedestrians will be maintained. Access for emergency service vehicles will not be maintained.

The reason for making the Order is to allow gas mains replacement.

- Mark Smith, Barrister, of Cirencester, is asking for Mrs Beverley Barbara Diane Davies and her legal and personal representatives or attorneys, to get in touch. Her last known address was at 22 Ridgeway, Newport. She is the proprietor of a superior leasehold title DN605503 by each of Jeffery and Lisa Vickery, 14 Gibert Avenue, Exeter; Robert Manley, 57 Coates Road, Exeter; John and June Rogers, 16 Broadfields Avenue, Exeter; David and Patricia Lyon, 30 Coates Road, Exeter; and Carl and Linzi Densham, 43 Broadfields Avenue, Exeter. There is a pending application to the County Court sitting at Exeter for directions under Sch 1, para 4(3) of the Leasehold Reform Act 1967.

- Southern Wales Storage Ltd, trading as easyStorage, of 1025B Garratt Lane, London, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to use Unit 7L, Curran Buildings, Curran Road, Cardiff, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.

- JCP Solicitors, Caerphilly, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Christine Rosemary Green (deceased), formerly of 17 Maes Y Siglen, Caerphilly, who died on October 11, 2021.

- Morgan Morris Scaffolding Limited, of 29 Acorn Lane, Gelligaer, Hengoed, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Gelligaer Court, Hospital Road, Penpedairheol, Hengoed, as an operating centre for six vehicles and no trailers.

- Mandy Harris and Stephen John Harris, trading as Talywain Salvage, of 3 Albany Houses, Cwmavon Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, are applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Ty Michael Farm, Cwmavon, Pontypool, as an operating centre for seven goods vehicles and one trailer and to use Star Trading Estate, Ponthir, as an operating centre for seven goods vehicles and one trailer.