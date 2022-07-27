A MAN is to go on trial after he denied being armed with a pair of scissors in public.
Terrence Raymond, 54, of Comfrey Close, Newport, pleaded not guilty to having an article with a blade or point on Linden Road on June 24.
The defendant appeared before Cardiff Crown Court where a trial date of November 3 was set by Judge Shomon Khan.
The trial is expected to last two days.
Raymond was granted bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article