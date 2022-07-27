A MAN is to go on trial after he denied being armed with a pair of scissors in public.

Terrence Raymond, 54, of Comfrey Close, Newport, pleaded not guilty to having an article with a blade or point on Linden Road on June 24.

The defendant appeared before Cardiff Crown Court where a trial date of November 3 was set by Judge Shomon Khan.

The trial is expected to last two days.

Raymond was granted bail.