INSPECTORS have praised Crindau Primary School in Newport for its pupils' behaviour and the standards of teaching.

The team from Estyn also complimented the school's leadership, and said pupils feel "safe and happy".

Crindau Primary, an English-language school, l currently has 371 pupils enrolled, including nursery children.

The Estyn inspectors described the school as a "caring and inclusive environment where pupils feel a sense of belonging".

Pupils at Crindau Primary are "polite and helpful" and "develop well as individuals" who have a "love of reading".

Younger learners read "with growing confidence and fluency", while older children's maths and problem-solving skills also impressed the inspectors.

Estyn also noted how pupils who are new to the English language make "very good progress" and "adjust to the new language and school life very well".

Pupils "generally feel safe and cared for" at the school and are "confident that adults treat them fairly, listen to them and act upon their requests for help or support".

They show "considerable pride" in presenting their work and most "behave well", but Estyn did note that "too often, a very few pupils disrupt learning and playtimes".

Staff were praised for creating a "clear vision for learning" and a "strong sense of community" at Crindau Primary.

Lessons draw on "local and global issues" and "provide opportunities for pupils to develop their creativity well".

Teachers have developed "positive working relationships" with learners and "provide valuable verbal feedback to pupils during lessons", Estyn said.

Staff at the school "promote positive behaviour successfully", which helps create a "calm learning atmosphere".

Crindau Primary also "supports most pupils with additional learning needs to engage positively in learning experiences and to make good progress", the inspectors said.

Children are encouraged to learn about other cultures, as well as the culture and history of Wales, and the school also promotes healthy lifestyles.

Estyn praised the school's leadership for providing a "safe and happy place where all are respected and valued and encouraged to take responsibility for the world around them".

The inspectors praised the "strong" links with the community and its "successful" partnership work with outside organisations.

"Close" connections with pupils' families have helped parents and carers feel "better equipped to support their children with learning", they added.

The school gives staff "regular, focused opportunities for staff to discuss school development honestly", and the leadership team has "a good track record of securing school improvement".