HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from July 20-27.

Rebecca Jones

Jones was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 22.

The 36-year-old, of Trinity Road, Pontnewydd, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Ty Gwyn Way in Cwmbran.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on February 2, 2022.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Luke Griffin

Griffin was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 22.

The 34-year-old, of Maendy Way, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Ty Gwyn Way in Cwmbran.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on February 2, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Wayne Roberts

Roberts was fined more than £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 22.

The 44-year-old, of Burton’s Road, Llantarnam, was clocked travelling at 47mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Newport.

He was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on February 6, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £44.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.