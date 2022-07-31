HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from July 20-27.
Rebecca Jones
Jones was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 22.
The 36-year-old, of Trinity Road, Pontnewydd, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Ty Gwyn Way in Cwmbran.
She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on February 2, 2022.
She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Luke Griffin
Griffin was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 22.
The 34-year-old, of Maendy Way, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Ty Gwyn Way in Cwmbran.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on February 2, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Wayne Roberts
Roberts was fined more than £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 22.
The 44-year-old, of Burton’s Road, Llantarnam, was clocked travelling at 47mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Newport.
He was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on February 6, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £44.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
