AN eco-park in the heart of the Gwent Valleys has become a green hub bringing the whole community together.

Cefn Forest Echo Park is nestled in the village of Cefn Forest in Blackwood and is a wide-open field near homes that was threatened with development.

But thanks to volunteers in the area, it has been saved to use as a green space promoting nature, recycling and the environment.

Friends of Cefn Forest are a group of volunteers who maintain the park, as it is a place of sanctuary for dog walkers and nature lovers.

And hidden away in the heart of the park is a pond surrounded by beautiful scenery for people to enjoy.

The park was awarded the Keep Wales Tidy community green flag for the third year running. The area was awarded the title for its cleanliness and promotion of a green accessible space.

The mural painted at Eco Park, Cefn Forest

Chris Edwards, who is part of the committee for the Friends of the Eco Park group, is proud of the green space and plans to host more events in the future to help raise money for the place.

She said: “The park was well used during covid, as there weren’t many places people could go because of the national lockdown.

“A lot of people in area were coming here to walk their dogs and do their daily exercises to get out of the house.”

Since the pandemic the park has raised money to have a mural painted and a mini community cabin installed with toilet facilities to help run more events.

The group has worked with local primary schools in the area, who bring groups of children to the park to learn about the environment and wildlife.

The mural, painted by an artist and children from the Blackwood youth centre, highlights the history of the park and the nature around it.

Chris Edwards shows the new community cabin

The painting features the former Pengam Colliery site and the animals that live in the woodland during the day and evening such as foxes, butterflies, bees and ladybugs.

Gemma Guppy, who helps Chris maintain the park, is delighted with how the park is growing and the mural promoting nature.

She said: “During covid the youth club couldn’t run due to the pandemic, so they would come here and interact with the children to find out what they have been doing.

“They then came up with the idea at the youth club to paint a mural on the wall. The artist who came here taught the children how to use spray cans and they also learned how important the park is.

“The mural features the history of the park, as it used to be an old colliery site, so we have that and the wildlife that live in the woodland during the day and night.”

Alongside the mural, benches were donated to the park by an anonymous person for people to sit and relax.

An aerial view of Eco Park

Previously the community group hosted events on the big field, such as a party for the queen’s platinum jubilee last month and next month they will be hosting a village fair.

They also plan to continue ongoing aspirations to protect, develop and promote the park.

Ms Guppy added: “We have a lease but need to have plans in place, so we don’t lose the park to developers.”

The group are looking to raise funds to accommodate a park ranger, to look after and maintain the greenery of the park as well as collecting litter.

Ms Edwards added: “The educational environment officer will help us with maintenance of the park by picking up litter and doing with the weeding and go into the schools to arrange links as we are networking more as a village.”

The group welcome donations from anybody from schools, businesses and others to help secure the future of the park.