A GRANDFATHER says he’s lucky to be alive after a “road rage” driver mowed him down following a heated argument about him blocking the road.

Shocking CCTV footage captures the moment Mark Roberts was hit by David Lewis after the victim moved his lorry so he could pass.

The Currys PC World worker wanted the film made public to show what “bully” Lewis did after ploughing into him in his Mercedes.

The 62-year-old defendant was handed a suspended prison sentence earlier this week after a jury found him guilty of dangerous driving following a trial.

He had denied the charge.

Mr Roberts said: “I could have been killed, there’s no doubt about that.

“He could have crushed me against my lorry – it was lucky that I managed to roll under the vehicle.

“It could have been a hell of a lot worse.”

The 48-year-old was delivering a dishwasher to a house on a narrow stretch of road at Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, at around 7.30am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, when he was confronted by Lewis.

The defendant was angry that Mr Roberts had briefly blocked the road and the two rowed.

Mr Roberts gave as good as he got during that initial exchange.

“Lewis was trying to intimidate me, he was bullying me, but I wasn’t going to back down,” he admitted.

“I was aggressive back to him but I didn’t deserve what happened to me.”

The victim moved the lorry before Lewis ran him over as he got out of the vehicle.

Fortunately Mr Roberts suffered only a swollen right elbow along with superficial wounds to the back of his elbow and wrist.

“I was in agony at the time and I was in a dark place for a long time afterwards,” he admitted.

“I had trouble sleeping for about four or five months.

“I would be lying in bed until 4 or 5am playing things over and over in my mind.

“Things are getting better now and I am determined not to let him grind me down.”

Mr Roberts, who is from the Merthyr Tydfil area, added that getting stick from hostile drivers was an occupational hazard for those involved in his line of work.

“Delivery drivers have to put up with a lot of abuse when they are going about their day," he said.

“It doesn’t happen on a daily basis but we do get people swearing at us a lot.”

At Cardiff Crown Court Lewis, of Penylan Road, Argoed, near Blackwood, was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £750 towards prosecution costs.

Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir described Lewis’ actions as “road rage” when he addressed the jury.

The defendant was found not guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The CCTV footage was supplied by the CPS