AN EMERGENCY closure is in place on a road near Tintern.
A burst main has been reported on Forge Road, Welsh Water has confirmed.
Morrison Utility Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have placed an emergency road closure on the road while repair work is under way.
The closure is expected to be in place until Friday, July 29.
A diversion is in place, shortly after the Wireworks car park.
