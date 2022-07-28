A TAXI driver caught smoking in his cab left was left fuming when he was slapped with a £450 legal bill.

Mohammed Ghanfar Hussain, 41, was taken to court by Newport city council for having a sneaky fag in a Toyota Avensis car on Nash Road.

He was spotted smoking a cigarette by one of the authority’s community safety wardens on April 23.

Hussain, of Exeter Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Health Act.

The taxi driver was fined £120 at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay £301.56 costs and a £34 surcharge.

He will pay the total amount of £455.56 at a rate of £30 a month.