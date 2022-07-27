The Welsh Government has dismissed fears that the UK Government Covid inquiry will not sufficiently scrutinise decisions made in Wales during the pandemic.

Following the official opening of the inquiry, this week Plaid Cymru's health spokesperson, Rhun ap Iorwerth, said that the structure of the probe "rang many alarm bells", with a specific examination of Wales not due until midway through its second stage.

This, Iorwerth said, gave the inquiry an "in-built delay" to scrutiny of Welsh authorities.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies also renewed his call for a Wales-specific inquiry last week.

But the Welsh Government has reaffirmed its insistence that the Westminster inquiry will be sufficient.

Pointing out that Module One of the inquiry - currently underway - will include the work of devolved administrations in its scope of investigation, a spokesperson for the Welsh Government added: "We are determined to ensure our actions and decisions – and those of other public services in Wales – are fully and properly scrutinised.

"The UK-wide inquiry is best placed to oversee the interconnected nature of the decisions that have been made across the four nations."

A group of families bereaved during the pandemic and campaigning for a Wales-focused investigation, however, says this is not good enough - accusing the Welsh Government of "abandoning" them.

The UK Covid Inquiry was launched last Thursday by chair Baroness Hallett.

“It’s time for facts, not opinions – and I will be resolute in my quest for the truth," she said at the time.

"The Inquiry is already gathering evidence and I will be holding public hearings next year.

"Millions felt hardship and loss during the pandemic, and for some life will never feel the same again.

“I will do my very best to undertake the Inquiry in a way that acknowledges this suffering, and seeks to reduce the scope for others to suffer in the same way in the future.”

The Inquiry’s first investigation, Module 1 will examine the resilience and preparedness of the UK for the coronavirus pandemic, while M2 is split into two parts, with the first examining core political and administrative governance and decision-making by the UK government.

Modules 2A, 2B and 2C address the same questions from the perspective of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and hearings will be take place in each nation.

Module 3 will investigate the impact of Covid, and governmental and societal responses to it, on healthcare systems, including on patients, hospital and other healthcare workers and staff.

The Inquiry's first hearings will begin in September, and public witnesses will be called in Spring 2023.

