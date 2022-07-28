TORFAEN Council’s plan to address long standing “significant concerns” over education in the borough’s secondary schools will be assessed in September.

A report from Estyn – the education watchdog – earlier this year found Torfaen council is “a local authority causing significant concern” due to lack of progress in tackling long-standing issues in secondary schools.

The report said that performance in primary schools was “generally sound overall”, but inspectors said “the weak performance in secondary schools over time is a significant issue for the local authority”.

Currently, two of the borough’s six secondary schools are in special measures.

Cwmbran High School was placed in special measures following an inspection in October 2018, and Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw followed suit after an inspection in April 2019.

Croesyceiliog School had been in special measures since March 2020, but was deemed to have made sufficient progress to be removed in November 2021.

Following this year’s Estyn report, Stephen Vickers, chief executive at Torfaen council, said the council fully accepted its findings and recognised the “much needed improvements identified by inspectors”.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, Cllr David Thomas asked the executive member for education Cllr Richard Clark for an update on the council’s plan to address its shortcomings in secondary education.

“The post-inspection action plan is continuing,” said Cllr Clark. “We have the improvement conference [with Estyn] in September.

“The focus on the period is to look at action. We are already under way with the review of the ALN (additional learning needs) area, and the pupil support service review is well advanced.

“Even though the action plan won’t be considered by Estyn until September, we’re not on hiatus until that happens.

“There’s been a successful headteachers’ conference on July 14 where they engaged heavily with the service. A warts and all perspective was put that has been very constructive.

“It has focused the post-inspection action plan and the post-inspection action plan will be brought before members before that date on September 22 for members to contribute as well.”

Cllr Clark said that the council was working with Estyn to put together the action plan, before Estyn decides whether to accept it on September 22.