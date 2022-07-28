COUNCILLORS have been given a full update after two geese had to be rehomed “as a last resort to protect the public”.

In April, the Argus reported the two birds had to be removed from a section of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal near the Two Locks towpath due to their “aggressive behaviour”.

The council had received complaints from a number of people who had been attacked by the geese, including an 86-year-old woman who fell as she tried to escape.

The geese are thought to have been domesticated, and are believed to have been abandoned on the canal at Two Locks around three years ago.

A petition was submitted to the council, signed by 1,006 people, seeking assurances that the geese had been rehomed in an appropriate environment, and continued to have access to other wildfowl and human contact.

Should this not be the case, the petition called on the council to rehome the geese again to safeguard their future.

Torfaen council had received reports of the geese attacking Cwmbran residents. Picture: Torfaen council.

Torfaen council’s head of public protection Daniel Morelli gave councillors an update on the geese’s condition at a council meeting on Tuesday.

“The decision to rehome the geese was taken as a last resort to protect the public, pet dogs and the geese themselves,” he said.

“The council received several reports of residents being attacked by the geese.

“Following advice from the council’s legal services, intervention by the council to protect the public was deemed necessary.

“Steps were taken to ensure the geese’s welfare throughout, and officers are satisfied that they have been suitably rehomed – although it should be noted that we’re unable to disclose the location of the geese as they are at a private address in Torfaen.

“I can confirm that no further complaints have been received, and last week we were provided with video footage by the keepers of the geese.”

The geese have now been rehomed. Picture: Torfaen council.

Cllr Peter Jones, representing Two Locks, said: “I’d like to thank officers for the sensitive way they have handled this issue.

“When this was really kicking off, I received numerous complaints – particularly from elderly, vulnerable residents in my ward.

“After the situation was resolved, I received many, many thanks for the situation being sorted out.

“At all times, I know the residents, myself, my fellow councillors, we all wanted to make sure that the geese were safe, but they were causing a lot of danger and they were impeding people going about their business. They even attacked the postman delivering letters.”

The council agreed to write to the creator of the petition to provide assurances that the geese had been suitably rehomed and were safe and well.