Bernard Cribbins, who narrated The Wombles and starred in the film adaptation of The Railway Children, has died aged 93, his agent said.
The veteran actor also appeared in Doctor Who and the Carry On series in a career which spanned seven decades.
Cribbins’ agent, Gavin Barker Associates, said in a statement: “Beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has passed away at the age of 93. His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like ‘The Railway Children’ and the ‘Carry On’ series, hit 60’s song ‘Right Said Fred’, a notorious guest on ‘Fawlty Towers’ and narrating ‘The Wombles’.
“He worked well into his 90’s, recently appearing in ‘Doctor Who’ and the CBeebies series ‘Old Jack’s Boat’. He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year.
“Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”
