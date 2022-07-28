SMALL care homes in Caerphilly County Borough are to receive double the amount of extra funding they were expecting to receive, to prevent the risk of closures.

At the council’s cabinet meeting on Wednesday, July 27, senior councillors agreed to a funding boost of £310,000 to small care homes – which are residential properties with a maximum of five bedrooms.

Instead of the previously agreed five per cent increase, small residential home providers will now receive a 10 per cent increase to their funding.

This follows concerns from the care homes that they will not be able to pay energy bills, food bills, or pay their staff the ‘real living wage’ – which is requested by the Welsh Government.

Costs arising from the temporary closure of day centres and the rise in inflation have also contributed to the strain placed on small care homes.

At the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, July 27, cabinet member for social care, Elaine Forehead said: “Utility bills are expected to rise even further in October and many residents are elderly, therefore they have a greater need for the properties to be heated.”

Director of social services, Dave Street, said: “Unless they get help, they will simply be unable to operate.”

He added that the council is “confident” that the additional five per cent will offer the care homes stability.

The additional money will come from the social care growth funding held within the corporate finance budget.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the cabinet.