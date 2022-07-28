NEWS of plans to regeneration and create more jobs at Newport's port has been welcomed as "a real positive step".

Associated British Ports (ABP) has announced a project to regenerate about 95 acres across two sites at the Port of Newport, which it said could create more than 50 jobs.

The Atlantic and West Way Road sites at the Port of Newport comprise 73 and 22 acres respectively.

The Port of Newport handles more than £1 billion of trade annually with multi-modal freight facilities, deep-sea access and direct links to the national rail and motorway network.

Newport East MS John Griffiths grew up in the Pill area which neighbours the port.

He said: “I know how important the docks are to the city’s economy – both historically and going forward.

"Newport’s geographical location is one of its strengths and this is one of the key reasons for the Associated British Ports continuing to invest here.

"The news of these new jobs through their regeneration plans are very welcome.”

A new plasterboard manufacturing plant was completed earlier this month, and the tenant is completing the final fit out.

The plant will be operated by Knauf, and subject to final commissioning, is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year.

The plant will benefit from green power generated by renewable sources, including wind and solar technologies.

It will also create more than 50 local jobs.

Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West, said: "Our port has forever been an incredibly important aspect of our city’s industrial identity, culture, and history - it is fantastic news that it continues to be regenerated.

"There is a huge amount of space and potential down at the old docks and the investment into greener and more sustainable manufacturing is a real positive step.

"The local jobs the new sites will bring are very welcome and I would urge the Associated British Ports to continue to grow the site and embrace the strategic benefits that our port has in terms of location and logistics."