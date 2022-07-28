TWO men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident in Griffithstown have been released on bail as the invesigation continues.
The incident occurred at 9.45am on Tuesday, July 26.
Police were called to Grove Place in Griffithstown, near Pontypool, after receiving reports of an injured man.
A 53-year-old man from the Pontypool area was taken to hospital for treatment; his condition remains stable.
Two men, aged 52 and 47, also from the Pontypool area were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Both men were later released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information, including CCTV, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200249899.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."
