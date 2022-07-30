IF YOU'VE got £1.75 million and are looking for a new home, then Pencoed Manor, at Llanmartin, Newport, looks like a good bet.

This seven-bedroom period home is freehold and is one of a kind.

It was built in 1858 by the well-respected and recognised architect John Pollard Seddon, with the designs for the property still stored in the Victoria & Albert Museum archives.

Welcomed by the imposing exterior via a gated, stone chipped driveway with a turning circle for parking, the property's commanding structure can be admired, with magnificent brickwork and stone, and decorative woodwork highlighting the gables within the roof.

On the ground floor you will find three reception rooms, a spacious kitchen/breakfast room and conservatory.

The impressive drawing room has a bay-window with double doors to the garden and a log burning fireplace, while the library, to the front of the property, acts as a cosy snug, with a feature fireplace and two large windows.

Original features can be admired throughout the property, including wooden shutters, sash windows, internal doors, picture rails, ornate fireplaces, and ceiling coving.

Modern additions have been sympathetically selected to compliment the age of the property, such as traditional column radiators.

These charming features are continued to the dining room, which acts as a superb room for entertaining.

There is also a study and a convenient downstairs cloakroom.

The kitchen and breakfast room is a well-loved room for family living and entertaining, with a bright conservatory beyond.

The sleek, contemporary kitchen benefits from a large seven-ring gas hob and oven with further integrated appliances. An informal breakfast bar provides casual dining space, while a large dining table seats at least six.

There is a utility room off the kitchen.

The recently-laid patio is another fantastic space for entertaining and enjoys views of the private gardens, with a beautiful fountain and pergola.

To the side of the property, there is a substantial external porch leading to the boot room from the hallway, with access to the rear staircase and extensive cellar.

Despite its heritage, this is not a listed building.

To the first floor, there are six bedrooms, with the one being transformed into a magnificent dressing room.

The principal bedroom has an ornate fireplace with a four-poster bed and wraps around to an en-suite shower room and dressing room. The en-suite has slate tiling to the walls, a walk-in shower, and a smart vanity mirror above the generous, stylish sink.

The dressing room benefits from fitted wardrobes, with ample space for clothes and a unique transparent shoe unit. There is a dressing table and further built-in units.

There are three further double rooms, with two benefiting from integral staircases, leading to useful storage rooms, which can similarly be used as private dressing areas.

The second bedroom similarly has an en-suite shower room.

The family bathroom has a free-standing, claw foot roll top bath. There is also a shower room, making fantastic use of space, with a corner shower unit.

From the rear staircase, another double bedroom can be accessed, which is extremely private with a landing area that can be a used as a snug, study or dressing area. Useful eaves storage can be found either side, with velux skylights allowing natural light into each space.

In addition to the main living quarters, the current owners have transformed what was a barn into a two-bedroom annexe.

Beautifully presented throughout and tastefully decorated in keeping with the period and main property, to the ground floor, there is an open plan lounge/diner, with kitchen. Double doors open to the bedroom, which is a spacious double with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room. The gardens can be accessed from the bedroom, making this a fantastic self-contained property for multi-generational living.

A maisonette level provides another double bedroom, which is a bright space with a window and additional Velux.

Situated in a private, gated complex with mature trees surrounding, this striking family home is positioned between Langstone and Magor, in a superb rural position yet only five minutes into Magor and just 20 minutes from Newport.

This property is perfect for anyone commuting to Bristol, with easily accessible road links.

This property is for sale with Number One Real Estate, Newport. For more details or to arrange a viewing contact 01633 492777.