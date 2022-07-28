A BURST water main in Newport is affecting homes in the west of the city.
The issue is affecting residents in the Gaer and was first reported at around 12pm today.
Welsh Water have said that low water pressure or no water at all should be expected by residents in the affected area while work continues to fix the issue.
"As a general rule, it should take five seconds to fill a pint glass from your kitchen tap," a spokesperson said.
"If you can run your cold tap, this will help to clear any discolouration."
Welsh Water said they expect work to be completed by this afternoon.
They also apologised for any inconvenience caused during the work.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here