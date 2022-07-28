GWENT Police have launched an investigation after a man was attacked at Newport's Colour Clash festival earlier this month.
The assault took place at Tredegar Park in Newport on Saturday, July 16.
It happened some time between 7pm and 8pm at the Colour Clash festival.
A 20-year-old man, from the Cwmbran area, was assaulted by an unknown man when he was at the back of the audience, watching the main stage.
He suffered a fractured jaw and was taken to hospital.
A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information, please call us on 101 quoting 2200250077, or you can direct message via Facebook or Twitter."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here