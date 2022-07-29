RESIDENTS have swarmed to sign up to a local bowls club following an appeal from councillors to use the facility before it’s lost.

Earlier this month, Penmaen councillors Roy Saralis and Jim Sadler called on residents to join Oakdale bowls team. Now, around 50 people have signed up to be part of the club.

The council has now said the green at Oakdale Recreation Ground will be brought “back to standard” by next year’s season, but not in time to be used this summer.

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the community has shown interest in using the facility and we are happy to support this renewed use going forward.”

Labour councillor Saralis had concerns that if the bowling green continued to go unused, then the council was likely to find an alternative use for the area.

Despite Cllr Saralis’ concerns, the council has said it has “no plans to remove or close the facility”.

Former members of the Oakdale bowls team moved to Islwyn Park due to a lack of members. Since then, the facility has not been used.

Fellow ward councillor Jim Sadler said the green has “gone downhill” since the departure of the former members.

The councillors urged anyone interested to contact them via their council email addresses: roysaralis@caerphilly.gov.uk and jimsadler@caerphilly.gov.uk