The family has shared the following tribute:

“Denise was tragically taken from us. A lovely wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was adored by all. She loved and was loved, always willing to help anyone where she could. We all looked at her as the head of the family.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel but thanks to the support of family and friends it is made more bearable. To say she will be missed would be an understatement.

“Justine, such a young, happy woman that sadly had her young life cut tragically short.

“A life that promised so much but ended in tragedy. A loving mother, sister, daughter, granddaughter, and niece who gave as much love as she received.

“A mother to Megan and Rowan, they will grow up knowing how kind, happy and loving their mother was. They will never be allowed to forget.

“We would like to say thank you to all those at the open cast quarry that helped and were so kind, the members of the public that stopped and tried to help and to all the emergency services for their assistance.

“The family would kindly ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”