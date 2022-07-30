DR DAVID Hepburn had a night to remember when he was honoured not once, but twice at the South Wales Health & Care Awards two years ago.

The Grange Hospital intensive care consultant scooped the doctor of the year award and outstanding achievement prize - the latter being picked from all the ceremony’s winners.

And he is also in the running for an award this time around after receiving a nomination for the Contribution to Covid-19 Response title, a new category for the 2022 event.

“This doctor has done outstanding work and gone above and beyond during the Covid pandemic,” wrote the person who nominated him.

“From television updates to working so hard with all his staff at the Grange Hospital.

“The intensive care ward staff have worked so hard in awful conditions, short of staff, working extra shifts and putting themselves and their families at risk.

Dr Hepburn triumphed at the 2020 awards which were held online

“My husband was in the Intensive care ward for six months and they all were so wonderful to us, I will never ever forget them.

“Dr Hepburn and the term were a credit to the NHS and I think he deserves this award so much.”

The deadline for entries for this year’s award is fast approaching – Sunday, August 7, to be exact – so make sure you visit the nominations website now not to miss out.

Held in association with the University of South Wales (USW), the awards will take place at Rougemont School in Newport on Thursday, September 29.

Monmouthshire Building Society, Coleg Gwent, Royal College of Nursing, Aneurin Bevan UHB, Monmouthshire Freemasons, St Joseph’s Hospital, Tovey Bros, Nuffield Health and George St Furnishers are also backing the event.

Fifteen awards will be handed out on the night, including GP of the year, the mental health award, care home of the year and the excellence in nursing award.

Make your nominations by visiting newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards, where you will also find the criteria for each award.

To discuss sponsorship opportunities for this event, and others planned for the remainder of 2022, contact head of events Cathy Parsons on 07977967777.