A NEW indoor skate park is set to open in Newport at a prime shopping centre location in autumn this year.

Friars Walk shopping centre will see a non-retail boost to the site, as a new community skate part is set to open later this year.

No Comply indoor skate park will take over the unit that was recently vacated by The Port with work to install equipment to start in September.

The project has received thousands of donations due to funding and has recently raised another £1,000 pound towards funding the community hub.

Alan Cains, from No Comply Newport, was inspired by his wife and daughter to bring an indoor skate shop to a central location.

He said: “I installed a ramp in my back garden, and I was teaching my daughter to use it. My wife told me that I should open an indoor skate park.

“I did a questionnaire asking the public of what they wanted and the main thing they said was somewhere central.

“In the past we have travelled to other places, it would be nice to have something close to home for people to enjoy.

“It has taken a while to get over the line and if the funding from Sport Wales comes through, we will use it towards more equipment.”

An artists impression of the new indoor skate park

No Comply started crowd funding in March and raised over £3,000 and nearly £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The indoor skate park will only include skate ramps to start off with and will take around two weeks to complete before opening in late September.

Once open the new space will stay open until 9pm for people to enjoy, and as they receive more funding, they may run free skateboarding lessons.

No Comply will be for all generations to share their tips and tricks with each other. They will run workshops with skilled instructors, volunteer youth work and more.

The indoor skate park will provide an extra boost to the Friars Walk shopping centre which already features Superbowl UK.

He added: “Financially we have a long way to go, in a short time to make this skatepark happen as its more than possible.

“I am very excited for it to open and to be able to provide a central location for skaters of all ages to enjoy."

The empty shop at unit 5 where the port once sat

Now the owner has acquired a licence for the venue, he plans to get started with building plans on the 1st of September.

So far, the crowdfunding online for the indoor skate park has many supporters who have donated £2,102. As a thank you Alun is sending out t-shirts to supporters.

He added: “I am blown away by the support received to help make this happen, as a thank you I am currently sending t-shirts out to supporters.”

Once open they plan to stay at the Frais Walk location for two years before planning to branch out to a bigger space to expand action and outdoor sports.

There are skate parks in Cardiff and Bristol area, with an outdoor skate park at Tredegar Park in Duffryn.

He added: “Newport have had skate parks that have not worked out either because they are two far out or for other reasons.

“The one at Tredegar Park can be difficult to get to and is not acceptable for kids and the accessibility isn’t good.

“Having the skate park in the city centre is great as it will be open all year round, in all weathers and will be accessible to everyone of all ages and abilities.”