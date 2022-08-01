SIX Torfaen drivers have had their cases heard in court recently.

The drivers have been in Magistrates' Courts across Wales and England for charges including speeding and stopping in the middle of a pelican crossing.

Here is a round-up of the cases.

WAYNE GORDON STEER, 59, of Paddock Rise in Llanyravon, has been fined £40 for speeding 13mph over the limit.

Steer was caught on the A470 northbound interchange to Rhydyfelin in Pontypridd doing 63mph in the 50mph zone on February 4.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 30.

Steer also had to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and was handed three penalty points.

DANIEL JAMES JENKINS, 46, of Maendy Wood Rise in Pontnewydd, was in court after stopping on a pelican crossing.

Jenkins was caught stopping a Ford Transit within the limits of the crossing at High Street in Cowbridge on January 24.

The offence was proved at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 28 using the single justice procedure.

Jenkins was fined £220, and was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge. He was also handed three penalty points.

CHLOE JADE HARRIS-JAMES, 63, of Edgecourt in Fairwater, admitted driving 10mph over the limit in Cardiff.

Harris-James was caught in an Audi A1 doing 40mph on North Road in the city last Christmas Eve, where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £107 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 23.

Harris was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge, and had three points put on her licence.

ROY ALAN DAVIES, 47, of George Street in Blaenavon, was clocked speeding in Cardiff by a speed camera.

Davies was caught on Pentwyn Road on January 10 doing 37mph in a 30mph zone.

He admitted the offence, and was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 23.

Davies was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34. He also had three points added to his licence.

JOSHUA PAUL PARFITT, 20, of Penylan Road in Varteg, has been ordered to pay almost £350 for being caught five miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

Parfitt was caught doing 35mph on Newport Road in Cardiff – at the junction with Rover Way – on December 23 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 22.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and costs of £90. Parfitt was also handed three penalty points.

SHANE HOWARD YOUNG, 26, of Pontnewydd Walk in Cwmbran, was caught speeding on the M4.

Young was caught doing 47mph in the variable speed limit zone, between junctions 19 and 20, while the speed limit was at 40mph heading westbound on December 3 last year.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £66 at Bath Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 30.

He was handed three penalty points, and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge. No order was made for costs.