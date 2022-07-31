HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Marie Marsh, of Newport, shared this picture of Laya, who has been part of the family for three years. She was adopted from Newport Dogs Home when she was nine years old.
Jackie, from Newport, shared this picture of her cat Flearoy.
Cheryl Hider sent in this picture of Poseidon, an African albino claw frog.
Krysha Gilmore shared this picture of Crumbs.
Taryn-Ann Barker sent in this picture of Batman & Glitch.
