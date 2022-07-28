People who have bought an Apple or Samsung phone from 2015 could be entitled to some compensation as a multi-million-pound legal claim has been filed.

As reported by The Metro, the consumer rights group Which? has launched a £480m claim over allegations a chip manufacturer has been overcharging for its products.

Qualcomm makes popular microchips that allow smartphones to connect to 4G and 5G and Which? claims it used its position to charge "inflated prices" for its technology.

These prices have been passed on to consumers of the Apple and Samsung products that use its chips, Which? says.

Which? Chief executive Anabel Hoult said: "We believe smartphones are expensive enough and unlawful costs being passed on to millions of handset owners make prices even higher.

People who owned the relevant phones could get between £5 and £30 of compensation if the legal claim was successful (PA)

"Which? brought this claim against Qualcomm on behalf of millions of affected UK consumers, as it would not have been realistic for people to seek damages from the company on an individual basis.

"That’s why it’s so important that consumers can come together and claim the redress they are entitled to."

If the legal claim is successful, then smartphone users would be eligible for between £5 and £30 of compensation.

In response to this Qualcomm said: “We disagree with the ruling, though it is strictly procedural and in no way supportive of the plaintiff’s meritless assertions.

"The claims here recycle allegations in an old case brought by the Federal Trade Commission in the U.S., which Qualcomm won. The theories seen here were discredited two years ago by a unanimous panel of judges at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in the U.S.”.

How to be eligible for the claim

The Metro reports that if you bought a new Apple or Samsung phone in the UK on October 1 2015 or later, you may be eligible for this legal action.

It’s an ‘opt-out’ Collective Proceedings Order, meaning most eligible consumers won’t need to do anything to be part of the claim.

If you bought one of these phones and were living in the UK on 17th May 2022, you’ll be automatically included.

However, if you weren't living in the UK on this date, then you could still apply to be included via a form on the Which? website here.