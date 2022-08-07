HAS the Tour de France left you itching to get a piece of tough two-wheeled action?

Then the 2022 Whitehead Tour de Gwent will be right up your street.

Organised by Newport-based St David's Hospice Care, the annual event offers a selection of six carefully designed routes - each with their own features.

The routes range from the classic, hardcore, leg burner challenge, to one designed for families looking for a pleasant there-and-back experience.

This year's event will be held on Sunday, September 11.

Airbus in Newport, which is a sponsor of the event - with their logo to feature on the ride jersey - is planning on entering a cohort of 20 riders in the event.

Richard Edwards, a project manager at Airbus, has ridden the event in the past and is rounding up colleagues.

He said: "We've 14 people already signed up and are aiming for 20. It's a great event and even better now that it's staged in September rather than at the start of the year as it was pre-pandemic because there is more day time to train in, for the course.

"It's a challenge, with some really tough sections, but it's very rewarding and all for an extremely good cause, supporting the wonderful work of St David's Hospice Care."

Newport-headquartered Whitehead Building Services managing director Rhys Morton, unveiling this year's cycling shirt design, said: "The green jersey for this year's event is truly awesome. I know that the riders, who look forward to this incredible event each year, can't wait to get on their bikes and onto the phenomenal course."

Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: “We are delighted to once again bring the Whitehead Tour de Gwent back to our fundraising calendar. Since Covid-19 arrived we have taken the decision to move the event from its original date of April to September to try and avoid the congested cycling event calendar locally.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors and encourage all riders, old and new, to sign up early. This allows us to be able to guarantee them a jersey for the day. The jersey order is imminent and taking longer for delivery due to various factors.

"By taking part in the Tour de Gwent you are supporting the work of St David’s Hospice Care, which means you are making a positive difference to patients and their families all throughout Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and South and Mid Powys.

"The sponsorship you raise will provide comprehensive palliative care to people facing life limiting illnesses and provide care and support to their families at a very difficult time. St David’s Hospice Care, with your help, aims to ensure that patients have the choice to receive care at home, surrounded by friends and family."

To register for the Whitehead Tour de Gwent or find out more information, please visit www.tourdegwent.org

This year's sponsors are: Whitehead, Kier Group, Dragon Air Conditioning, Newport Norse, RDP Law, Hopkins Machinery, Tyre Glider Ltd, Severn Office Solutions, Parade Design, Airbus Group, SIS Insulation Group, Rowe & King, Newey Ayre & Rexel, Kymin Financial Services, Tiny Rebel, IDM Doors Ltd, Monex Group, Mon Motors, Carl’s Heating Services, Nagra Kidelski, Mandarin Stone, McCann & Partners, Advantage Accountancy, BSS, Protectorcomms and Unitech Services Group.