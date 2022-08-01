MORE than 200 lovers of vinyl flocked to the Dolman Theatre in Newport for the first record fair to be held at the venue.

Organiser Stuart Fouweather, of Newport Playgoers Society, said he was delighted with the response to the event, held the weekend before last.

He said: “I’ve always loved music and gone to record fairs and they’ve always been really positive, fun events where you can get together with like-minded people and enjoy yourselves.

"I thought the Dolman Theatre would be a perfect venue and the great day we’re having proves I was right.

“I’m really excited to see so many people here sharing an interest and using this great community resource.”

Stuart Fouweather (left) who organised the fair with Ian Fiddes of Vinyl Daze Record Fairs

Jen Adams, of Outback Vinyl, travelled from Cornwall to take part in the fair.

She said: “It’s unbelievable. We’re had a great day. In fact it’s probably one of our best fairs ever. The people were lovely and we’ll definitely be back.”

Ian Fiddes, of Vinyl Daze Record Fairs, who puts on the events across Wales and the South West said it had been “a roaring success”.

“I’ve already booked the next two events here so watch this space!” he said.

The next record fair at the Dolman Theatre in Newport’s Kingsway will be on Saturday, November 26.

For more information contact Ian Fiddes on info@vinyldazerecordfairs.co.uk or visit vinyldazerecordfairs.co.uk