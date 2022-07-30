A DISUSED chapel has come on the market in Gwent, offering a chance to own a building with a unique character and potential.
Grieg Chapel, near the village of Grosmont, has "quintessential 19th-century chapel character" and sits at the heart of the Monmouthshire countryside, with sweeping views of the surrounding hills and farmland.
The "rural and scenic" location is perfect for buyers looking to enjoy the outdoors, explore the local countryside, and enjoy a peaceful pace of life.
The sale is being managed by McCartneys LLP of Hay-on-Wye, and the property is a freehold tenure with vacant possession.
According to Rightmove, the guide price is £70,000.
The chapel is three miles South West of Grosmont, which offers a village shop, post office, and family-run dining pub The Angel.
Just a few miles further away is the market town of Abergavenny.
Grieg Chapel boasts "stunning scenery" and is an "ideal base for sightseers, walkers, cyclists, nature lovers and photographers".
The chapel's furnishings would not be included in any sale.
There have been no previous attempts to apply for alternative uses of the chapel, and any potential for converting the property would have to be arranged separately.
Prospective buyers should make their own independent enquiries to the local planning authority if they have such plans.
Grieg Chapel comes with a 0.1-acre plot of land separated from an adjacent burial ground, which remains in use and is not part of the property being sold.
An attached outbuilding offers "a potentially useful footprint extension to the main building".
McCartneys LLP of Hay-on-Wye is offering the property for sale by informal tender, which should be sent in writing to the agent's office by October 7.
It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.
Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01497 567000.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here