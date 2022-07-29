NEWPORT Ship Centre will hold an open day to celebrate 20 years since the vessel was discovered.

The open day will be at the centre – based at Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate on Estuary Road – from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, July 30.

The day will feature fun medieval-themed activities for all the family, including:

Family crafts;

Re-enactments;

Storytelling;

Rope making;

Willow weaving;

Music;

Coin striking;

Surgeon barber.

Tours of the Ship Centre will also be running all day, with some of the ship’s conserved timbers being placed on display.

Entry is free, with free parking available on site, and refreshments on sale to raise funds for the Friends of Newport Ship.

Newport Ship was discovered in the banks of the River Usk 20 years ago with work carried out since to clean, record, analyse and conserve the preserved hull remains and artefacts.

This work has led to a greater understanding of Atlantic – Iberian ship design and ship building in the late medieval period.

Leader of the council, Cllr Jane Mudd, said: “The discovery of the Newport Ship was a big moment for Newport, and it is fantastic to see that the twentieth anniversary of the discovery is being celebrated.

“Along with our partners the Friends of Newport Ship, the council is leading the hard work to ensure that this important piece of our history is preserved for future generations to enjoy.

“The open day promises to be a great event, and I would encourage everyone interested in the Ship to come down on Saturday and join in the celebrations.”

A spokesman for the Friends of Newport Ship said: “Our volunteers are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the 20th anniversary event at the Ship Centre.

“With our climate-controlled stores nearly full with thousands of conserved timbers it’s time to celebrate the achievements of the project as we move on to the next stage: drawing up plans to reconstruct the ship.

“Continuing to support the project, and working in partnership with Newport City Council, will be as important as ever. We are confident that the ship will be cradled at the heart of Newport heritage.”