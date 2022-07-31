HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

Verity - seven years old, female, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel cross Cocker Spaniel. Verity is a gentle girl who is a complete darling! She is a bit nervous when she first meets you but is content to settle on your lap and have a nice fuss. She would like another kind dog in her new home.

Neil - five months old, male, Dachshund. Neil is a sweet puppy who has come to us from a breeder as unsold. He is a worried little boy who needs lots of love and attention to gain some confidence. He will need adopters who are familiar with the breed and aware that being a dilute colour he may be genetically prone to having skin issues and does already have some dry skin. He would like another kind dog in his new home.

Vanya - five years old, female, Collie. Vanya is a worried and nervous girl who needs lots of love and kindness. She is a stunning girl and with time and patience she will soon start to blossom. She will need another confident dog in her new home to be her friend and adopters who have experience with scared dogs.

Given - three years old, female, Airedale Terrier. Given has come to us from a breeder and is a little nervous and worried at the moment. She is a stunning looking girl and can already walk on a lead, with practice she should enjoy going for lots of lovely walks with her new family. She will need another confident dog in her new home to help her settle in.

Thankful - five years old, female, Labrador. Thankful is a happy, loving and waggy-tailed girl who is so excited to see you and will come straight up to you for a fuss. She has never lived in a home before so would benefit from having another kind dog in her new home to copy, but in the right circumstances could be homed as an only dog.