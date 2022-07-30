SNOWY, a male rabbit who was born in 2013, is looking for a new home.

Snowy is currently being looked after at the All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Snowy came into us in June 2022. He came into us due to his previous owner moving to new accommodation and they were unable to take Snowy with them.

"Snowy is a friendly old boy who would be happy to spend his last few years in a safe, warm environment, enjoying some home comforts.

"He does not like being handled too much but will happily explore and roam around.

"We are unsure as to whether he has lived with any other pets before but from our observations, he appears to be quite content to be around new people.

"As Snowy is nine years old, our vets have recommended that he not be castrated due to too much risk with his age. Therefore, we can only rehome Snowy as the only rabbit in the household or with a neutered female - if they got along."

Snowy can be rehomed with children of any age.

For more details or if you would like to give Snowy a new home, go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/