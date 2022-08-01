TODAY'S selection of pictures is based on the theme word 'jam'.

It's always exciting to see what our camera club members make of the weekly theme, and as usual they did not disappoint.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

A traffic jam on the canal at Mamhilad. Picture: Lance Tucker

Having some jam in a Cwmbran garden. Picture: Nicky Deacon

Geese causing a traffic jam at Glan Llyn, Newport. Picture: Marilyn Jones Barnett

Homemade black currant jam. Picture: Maria Davies

Enjoying a Jammie Wagon Wheel on the Wales Coast Path near St Brides. Picture: Sian McDermott

Jam it all in! Picture: Polly Goldsworthy

Drums set ready to jam at Panteg House. Picture: Natalie Rowles

A jam session at Caerleon Festival. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Home made jam on toast made by myself. Picture: Leah Louise Williams