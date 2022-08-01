TODAY'S selection of pictures is based on the theme word 'jam'.
It's always exciting to see what our camera club members make of the weekly theme, and as usual they did not disappoint.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A traffic jam on the canal at Mamhilad. Picture: Lance Tucker
Having some jam in a Cwmbran garden. Picture: Nicky Deacon
Geese causing a traffic jam at Glan Llyn, Newport. Picture: Marilyn Jones Barnett
Homemade black currant jam. Picture: Maria Davies
Enjoying a Jammie Wagon Wheel on the Wales Coast Path near St Brides. Picture: Sian McDermott
Jam it all in! Picture: Polly Goldsworthy
Drums set ready to jam at Panteg House. Picture: Natalie Rowles
A jam session at Caerleon Festival. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Home made jam on toast made by myself. Picture: Leah Louise Williams
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here