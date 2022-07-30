A CAERPHILLY woman has avoided prison after being caught drunk in charge of a young child.

Audi driver Rachel Harris was charged after she was found "drunk in a vehicle" in Cardiff's Adelaide Street "while having the charge of a child under the age of seven years".

The 41-year-old was also charged with drink-driving following the incident. She provided a specimen which showed 197 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit in Wales and England is 80 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of blood.

The offences were committed on March 20 this year.

Harris, of Kingswood Close, Hengoed, pleaded guilty to both charges at a hearing at Cardiff Magistrates Court on June 17, but sentencing was adjourned until this week for the Probation Service to complete a pre-sentence report.

On Tuesday, July 26, magistrates disqualified Harris from driving for three years.

She was handed a 12-month community order, including the requirement to attend up to 12 rehabilitation activity sessions.

Harris must also pay a £100 fine and court costs of £180.