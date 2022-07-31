THE end of the school year and the start of the summer means it's prom season - and young people across Gwent have been celebrating in style.
We asked you to send in pictures from your proms, and you delivered in spades - we already published one set of photographs, but we had so many we couldn't fit them all on one article!
So here's more of the pictures we were sent, showing young men and women up and dwon Gwent dressed to the nines and enjoying a well-earned party.
Millie Morris, of Brynmawr Foundation School.
Paige Cousins, of West Monmouth School.
Noah Smith and Abbie Parker, of West Monmouth School.
Dominic Taylor at his prom held at Cwrt Bleddyn.
Ella-Jay West, of Abersychan School.
Liam Malson, of Abersychan School.
Ruby, of Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed, heading off to her prom.
Ariana-Rose Johnson, of Rogerstone Primary School.
Gracie Fehners, Amber-Jayne Cox and Tesni Francis-Parker, of Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed.
Sophie Williams, of Brynmawr Foundation School.
Livia Gardiner, of Abertillery Learning Community.
Holly Jones, of St Albans School, Pontypool.
Sophie Morgan, of West Monmouth School, with her best friends Wren and Elle.
Tomas Lee Owen, of Bassaleg School.
Evie Edwards, of Blackwood Comprehensive School.
Emily Mothersole, of Bassaleg School, with Noah Hargreaves.
Best friends Lowri, Evelyn, Imogen and Tilly from Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed arrived at their prom at the Parkway in a beautiful VW campervan. They danced the night away and made precious memories to last a lifetime.
Melody Watts, of Brynmawr Comp, with her best friend Ebony.
Lillie Brown, of Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Iscoed.
Lydia Moses, of Creosyceiliog School.
Millie Bayliss and Connor McDonald, of Brynmawr Foundation School.
Liv Johnson, of Cwmbran High School.
Ebonymae Jones, of Brynmawr Foundation School, with her grandad's Thunderbird.
Taryn Meyrick and Leighton Griffith, of John Frost School, Newport.
Kaitlyn-Rose Owen, of Rogerstone Primary School.
