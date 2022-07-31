THE end of the school year and the start of the summer means it's prom season - and young people across Gwent have been celebrating in style.

We asked you to send in pictures from your proms, and you delivered in spades - we already published one set of photographs, but we had so many we couldn't fit them all on one article!

So here's more of the pictures we were sent, showing young men and women up and dwon Gwent dressed to the nines and enjoying a well-earned party.

 

South Wales Argus:

Millie Morris, of Brynmawr Foundation School.

South Wales Argus:

Paige Cousins, of West Monmouth School.

South Wales Argus:

Noah Smith and Abbie Parker, of West Monmouth School.

South Wales Argus:

Dominic Taylor at his prom held at Cwrt Bleddyn.

South Wales Argus:

Ella-Jay West, of Abersychan School.

South Wales Argus:

Liam Malson, of Abersychan School.

South Wales Argus:

Ruby, of Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed, heading off to her prom.

South Wales Argus:

Ariana-Rose Johnson, of Rogerstone Primary School.

South Wales Argus:

Gracie Fehners, Amber-Jayne Cox and Tesni Francis-Parker, of Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed.

South Wales Argus:

Sophie Williams, of Brynmawr Foundation School.

South Wales Argus:

Livia Gardiner, of Abertillery Learning Community.

South Wales Argus:

Holly Jones, of St Albans School, Pontypool.

South Wales Argus:

Sophie Morgan, of West Monmouth School, with her best friends Wren and Elle.

South Wales Argus:

Tomas Lee Owen, of Bassaleg School.

South Wales Argus:

Evie Edwards, of Blackwood Comprehensive School.

South Wales Argus:

Emily Mothersole, of Bassaleg School, with Noah Hargreaves.

South Wales Argus:

Best friends Lowri, Evelyn, Imogen and Tilly from Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed arrived at their prom at the Parkway in a beautiful VW campervan. They danced the night away and made precious memories to last a lifetime.

South Wales Argus:

Melody Watts, of Brynmawr Comp, with her best friend Ebony.

South Wales Argus:

Lillie Brown, of Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Iscoed.

South Wales Argus:

Lydia Moses, of Creosyceiliog School.

South Wales Argus:

Millie Bayliss and Connor McDonald, of Brynmawr Foundation School.

South Wales Argus:

Liv Johnson, of Cwmbran High School.

South Wales Argus:

Ebonymae Jones, of Brynmawr Foundation School, with her grandad's Thunderbird.

South Wales Argus:

Taryn Meyrick and Leighton Griffith, of John Frost School, Newport.

South Wales Argus:

Kaitlyn-Rose Owen, of Rogerstone Primary School.