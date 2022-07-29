A HOUSE in Cwmfelinfach could be turned into temporary accommodation – if planning permission is granted.
The two-bedroom house at 26 Maindee Road is proposed to be changed into a four-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).
A HMO is accommodation run by a private landlord, with bedrooms rented out to unrelated tenants who share facilities.
A maximum of four people will live in this HMO and will share one bathroom, a living room and a kitchen.
Cardiff-based developer D2 Propco is behind the plans. The company is also behind an application for a HMO on Blackwood High Street, which is yet to be decided.
A decision on the application is expected to be made by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning officers by September 7 – unless it’s called into planning committee.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here