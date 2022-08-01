Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Twins Tobin Jack McEvoy and Robin Paul McEvoy were born on June 27, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 5oz and 6lbs 3oz respectively. Their parents are Jodie and Paul McEvoy, of Cross Keys, and their big brother is Devin Gary McEvoy, who is almost two. Mum Jodie said: "We found out we were having twins at our 12 week scan, and it was quite a surprise. The sonographer broke the news by announcing "There's the first one! We were overjoyed to find out we were expecting non-identical boys, and knew our little boy Devin would absolutely love being a big brother. The boys were born at 34 weeks and 6 days, Tobin arrived at 5.30pm and Robin arrived at 5.31pm. Robin needed some extra support with his breathing so spent nine days in special care, but he is now well and home, reunited with his brothers."

Isabella Balaam was born on June 20, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 11oz. Her parents are Georgia Whitty and Adam Balaam, of Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, and her big brother is James Balaam, three.

Lilah Rose Flagg was born on June 29, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 12oz. Her parents are John and Serena Flagg, of Newport, and her big brothers are Caden, seven, Corey, three, and Taylor, one.

Luca Pasquale Malcolm Lao-Powell was born on June 29, 2022, at the Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Maternity Hospital, London, weighing 5lbs 5ozs. He is the first child of parents are Victoria Lao and Andrew Powell, of Cwmbran.

Camilla Rosa was born on July 8, 2022, at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, weighing 8lb 11oz. She is the first child of Jessica and James Godwin, of Caerphilly

Oliver Thomas Marshall was born almost three weeks early on June 25, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz. His parents are Carla Jackson and Lee Marshall, of Newport, and his big sisters are Ruby-Louise and Maisy.