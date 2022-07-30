A NEW nursery is set to open in Cwmbran on Monday under new ownership.

Willow Tree Nursery is run by husband-and-wife partnership Liam and Hannah Smith.

The nursery, which is open to children aged between three months to five years, will be open Monday to Friday, from 7.30am until 6pm.

Mr Smith said: “We have caring, experienced staff alongside us to help provide a high standard of care throughout.

“We are very passionate about learning through play and triggering children’s imagination with lots of loose parts and authentic resources.

“We have moved away from plastic toys and created a calm stimulating environment for our children.”

The nursery has undergone refurbishment in the toilets to ensure they are spacious and accessible to the children.

Mr Smith will be the maintenance man and will cook all homemade meals.

Mrs Smith, who has experience in various childcare roles, will be the nursery manager and oversee its running.

To cater for all children’s needs, the nursery has a sensory room and a spacious garden at the back of the building.

Mr Smith said: “Our main focus on planning is the hygge approach and all activities and learning will be based around nature and the four seasons.

“This will inspire children to learn about the wonderful world that we live in.

“The garden will allow children to explore and let off some steam.

“We are looking forward to show off our beautiful nursery that we are very proud of.”

Prior to the opening the nursery held an opening day in June, with another to be held in September.