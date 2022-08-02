Sport in the Park returns to Newport this summer with Newport live providing a packed holiday activities program.

In partnership with U Do It, Golf Wales and Forces Fitness the events will take place across three locations with Beechwood Park in Maindee kicking off the event on August 10.

The following two weeks the event will be held at Tredegar Park in Duffryn, and the Rogerstone Welfare Grounds on August 24.

A group of qualified sports coaches and sport club volunteers will provide over 20 activities for families to enjoy.

The activities include football, rugby, golf, tennis, dance, fitness, multi-skill games, inflatable assault course, bouncy castle, face painting and arts and crafts.

Children enjoying bikes at sport in the park

Karl Reed, of Community Sport and Wellbeing, is delighted that the event is returning to Newport in August.

He said: “Our Sport in the Park events have run for several years and are a chance for families to get out, get active, and have fun in our parks and green spaces in the City of Newport.

“We provide lots of taster sessions of sports, fun games, inflatables, activities and arts and crafts for families to take part in, play with their children, or have our qualified sports professionals facilitate.

“Families are encouraged to bring picnics and stay for the day.”

Sport in the Park is part of the ongoing work delivered by Newport Live and its Sports and Physical Activity Development Team.

The team delivers and facilitates high-quality sporting opportunities with a social value for children, young people, and families in schools, communities, sports clubs, and local facilities across Newport and beyond.

Chloe Powton, Community Sport and Physical Activity Development Manager, says there are plenty of fun sporting activities for everyone to enjoy.

She said: “Sport in the park has been going strong since 2015 and has proven to be a great, fun filled family day out with plenty of activities available to try.”

Sport in the Park is part of the ongoing work delivered by Newport Live and its Sports and Physical Activity Development Team.

The team delivers high-quality sporting opportunities with a social value for children, young people, and families in schools, communities, sports clubs, and local facilities across Newport and beyond.

The event will run throughout the day from 11am until 4pm, entry for Sport in the Park costs £4 per child, or £6 for 2 children – adults, and under 3s go free. the days run from 11am to 4pm.

To find out further information about Sport in the Park and other events this summer visit newportlive.co.uk/ChildrensHolidayActivities, email sportsdevelopment@newportlive.co.uk, or contact 01633656757.