CHARLES Ward, co-founder of the famous Rockfield Studios, has died, his family has announced.

Mr Ward and his brother Kingsley set up the studio in Monmouthshire in the 1960s.

Over the years, some of music's biggest names have recorded at Rockfield, including Queen, Oasis, Black Sabbath and the Manic Street Preachers.

Mr Ward also went on to found Monnow Valley Studios.

A statement shared on Rockfield Studios' Facebook page said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Charles Ward, Kingsley's brother and co-founder of Rockfield Studios, and founder of Monnow Valley Studios, died last night (July 26).

"Our thoughts are with his family Brigitte, Corrina and Charles.

"Rockfield Studios began in the early 60s after Charles and Kingsley's band, The Charles Kingsley Creation, went to London where some of Charles' songs where recorded by Joe Meek."

The studio shared a photograph of the Ward brothers, saying: "To us, these photos sum the brothers up perfectly - wellies, guitars and recording".

News of Mr Ward's death was met with hundreds of messages of support to his family.

Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess said: "Charles was a force of nature with a beautiful heart. Love to everyone who knew him and all his family and friends."