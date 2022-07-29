The new highest temperature ever recorded in Wales of 37.1C at Hawarden Airport has been confirmed.

The extreme heatwave affected all parts of the UK and prompted a rare amber weather warning to be issued by the Met Office across Wales.

The temperature was taken on July 18 during a two day extreme heatwave that saw parts of England reach over 40C.

A new record high daily minimum temperature for Wales has also been confirmed at 24.5C at Aberporth on July 19.

For some people the weather resembled that of holidays, however for others it made everyday tasks far more difficult.

Commenting on a Leader Facebook post one person said: “I’ve loved the Mediterranean weather.

“Finishing work, sitting in the garden until late, eating lovely salads outside.”

However, another commented that they are finding the drop in temperature immediately after the high temperatures “amazing” as “it was horrific working in a factory.”

The confirmation of the provisional records comes following measures to double check, including physical inspections, cross-checking of stations and sites and further testing of equipment.

Ali Price, whose team is responsible for operating the Met Office network of weather observing stations in the UK, said: “Verification of these records has confirmed the extreme heat that we experienced last week.

“The process of verifying these records, using a rigorous process to ensure the readings collected were accurate, is vital to ensure that our temperature records reflect our weather and climate and have not been adversely influenced by other factors.”

Official temperatures come from weather stations that meet specific criteria, and are regularly maintained and inspected by specialist teams, the Met Office said.

They have thermometers housed in a white slatted box with its door facing north, to keep the thermometer away from direct sunlight but with constant airflow, to ensure consistency of readings.

The location of the boxes, known as a Stevenson screen, are also standardised, and have to be mounted 1.25m over level grass ground, and at least 20m away from concrete or hard-standing.

Only half the area within a 100m radius should be formed of man-made surfaces.

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the National Climate Information Centre, said: “Verification of these record-breaking temperatures confirms what we’ve been saying in the last week, that the UK exceeded 40C for the first time as part of a widespread and intense heatwave.

“In a climate unaffected by human-induced climate change, it would be virtually impossible for temperatures in the UK to reach 40C but climate change is already making UK heatwaves more frequent, intense and long-lasting.”

Quality control for a provisional new UK highest daily minimum temperature record, which represents the warmest night recorded in the country, continues.