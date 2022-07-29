A CHEPSTOW man has started a campaign to make his town visibly inclusive for everyone, no matter their gender, race or sexuality.

Matt Legg said that the promotion of equality and diversity in the community really helps marginalised members of society feeling included and safe.

"Unfortunately, in our society these groups often feel left out or unwelcomed, so a little bit of proactivity and representation by everyone really goes a long way," he said.

With that in mind, Mr Legg has been asking local businesses to display a rainbow poster in their window, advertising the business as welcoming to all races, all faiths, all genders and all sexualities.

"For total clarity, displaying such a sticker in your window does not mean you are an exclusively gay or black venue," he explained.

"Rather it makes it explicit that LGBTQ+ and people of colour can feel safe and are welcome in your venue."

"It's a small action that could have a large effect on those that often feel excluded.

Promoting the campaign on social media, Mr Legg said he was initially disappointed and surprised by the number of "negative and rude comments" from the local community.

"Then the tide turned and the post was flooded with positive comments," he said.

"It's a public display of support so that everyone knows they are welcome - particularly powerful in pubs and bars as well as with service providers so that people can be assured they can feel safe being themselves and discrimination in these public places won't be tolerated."

So far, the campaign has received enthusiastic support from Chepstow businesses such as Tell Me Wine, the Five Alls pub, Silver Circle Tasting Room, the Hair Lounge and the Optical People.